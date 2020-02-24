Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

