Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$28.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

