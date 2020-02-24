Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

Enbridge stock opened at C$55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$43.02 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total value of C$301,910.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

