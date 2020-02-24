Emerald Crypto (EMD) Reaches Market Cap of $142,586.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $142,586.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

