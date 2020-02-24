Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EFN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.08. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$7.27 and a one year high of C$13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

