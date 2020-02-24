Element Fleet Management (EFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Element Fleet Management to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EFN opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$13.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFN. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

