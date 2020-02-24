eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rowe started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

EGAN stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $328,440. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in eGain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in eGain by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in eGain by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

