Edward Jones Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.23. 413,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,458 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.