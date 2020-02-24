Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Sells A$5,480,000.00 in Stock

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) insider Barry Lambert sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.94), for a total value of A$5,480,000.00 ($3,886,524.82).

Shares of Ecofibre stock opened at A$2.77 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $872.45 million and a PE ratio of 61.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.81. Ecofibre Limited has a one year low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a one year high of A$3.90 ($2.77).

Get Ecofibre alerts:

About Ecofibre

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and distributing hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company offers protein powders, dehulled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, tinctures, and gel capsules. It also produces hemp nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves; and develops hemp related fiber products.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.