Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Sells A$5,480,000.00 in Stock

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) insider Barry Lambert sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.94), for a total value of A$5,480,000.00 ($3,886,524.82).
Shares of Ecofibre stock opened at A$2.77 ($1.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $872.45 million and a PE ratio of 61.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$2.81. Ecofibre Limited has a one year low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a one year high of A$3.90 ($2.77).
About Ecofibre
See Also: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.