Echelon Wealth Partners Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Hold

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$117.63.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$112.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 67.90. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$123.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.12.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

