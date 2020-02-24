Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DEA opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.81, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

