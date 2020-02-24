Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.38

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.38 and last traded at $103.28, with a volume of 634893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

