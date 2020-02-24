Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

