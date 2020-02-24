Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.041-1.071 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.