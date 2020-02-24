Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% (implying $1.04-1.07 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.17. 6,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.