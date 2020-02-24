Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Domtar were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,476. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

