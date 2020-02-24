Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $391.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Domino's have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2019 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Moreover, the fourth-quarter results marked the company’s 35th and 104th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales on the domestic and international front, respectively. The company has been benefitting from solid digital ordering system and robust international expansion. Moreover, increased store count and company’s efforts on the digital front bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revision in the past 30 days. However, high costs and negative currency translation are concerns.”

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.85.

Shares of DPZ traded down $11.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.23. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,842,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

