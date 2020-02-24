Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $339.96.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,661. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.