Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $339.96.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $362.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

