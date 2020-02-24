Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 318.19 ($4.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 281.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 38.34.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi bought 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

