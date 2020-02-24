Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,867,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

