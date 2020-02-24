Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$4.13 on Monday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.67 million and a P/E ratio of 118.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$7.40 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

