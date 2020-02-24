DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. DIRTT Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

