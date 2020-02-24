Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Head to Head Analysis

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 14.45% 6.42% 0.60% Lake Shore Bancorp 15.27% 5.00% 0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Lake Shore Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 2.75 $36.19 million $1.08 17.81 Lake Shore Bancorp $26.76 million 3.41 $4.09 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dime Community Bancshares and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

