Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $32,059.00 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00349266 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023150 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.