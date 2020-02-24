DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Sells $611,792.54 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DLR stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,490,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

