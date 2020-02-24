Digital Gold Hits Market Cap of $184,976.00 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for $52.11 or 0.00536515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $184,976.00 and approximately $7.15 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.02838549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00231328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00040679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00140561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

