Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.29

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.73, with a volume of 55801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

