DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head-To-Head Survey

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility $370.15 million 7.31 -$58.40 million ($0.67) -25.37

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verra Mobility.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 6 0 2.86

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $16.01, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility -3.20% 17.80% 4.08%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

