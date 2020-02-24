DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DHI Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DHI Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 682.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.