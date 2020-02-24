Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at MKM Partners

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.56.

DVN stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 133,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 922,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

