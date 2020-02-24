Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.46

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 133159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 55.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 70.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 72,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

