Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($81.50).

KRN opened at €63.60 ($73.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.73. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a fifty-two week high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

