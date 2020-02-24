Deutsche Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €80.32 ($93.40).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €75.68 ($88.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €70.13 and its 200 day moving average is €64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.