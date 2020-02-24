Deutsche Bank Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $29.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LB. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of L Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,659 shares during the period. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,809,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in L Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 953,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 246,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 454,531 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.