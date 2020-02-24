Deutsche Bank Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $23.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 57.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,329,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 10.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.