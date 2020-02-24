Deutsche Bank Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $276.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $208.00 to $276.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $339.96.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $362.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

