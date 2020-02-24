Deutsche Bank Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

HLE opened at €42.10 ($48.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.12 and its 200-day moving average is €44.43. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 1-year low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 1-year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

