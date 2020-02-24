Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €36.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($43.52).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE stock opened at €35.80 ($41.63) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.