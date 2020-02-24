Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Major Shareholder Purchases $767,362,968.75 in Stock

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald acquired 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $767,362,968.75. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. Dermira Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dermira by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

DERM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

