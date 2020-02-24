Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

DLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deluxe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of DLX stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 1,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,589. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.84.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at $62,378,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 365,025 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,223,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

