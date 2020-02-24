Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $1,346,036.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pentz Markwart Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deere & Company alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00.

Shares of DE opened at $177.43 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,590,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.