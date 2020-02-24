Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.