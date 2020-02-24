Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Datadog stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.53. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock worth $28,908,504.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $161,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $178,000. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,363,311,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $2,543,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

