Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Major Shareholder Sells $10,122,200.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $45.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

