DaTa eXchange Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00480127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.37 or 0.06607151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00063405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027439 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001500 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

