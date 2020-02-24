Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $28.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

