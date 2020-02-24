DAO.Casino One Day Volume Tops $167,465.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $167,465.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001816 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,621.70 or 0.98247777 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

