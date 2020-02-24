DA Davidson Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $67.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.77.

NYSE MS opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $13,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

