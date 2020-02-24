CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) vs. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Critical Comparison

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -42.36% -39.25% XBiotech N/A -45.15% -43.03%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CymaBay Therapeutics and XBiotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics 0 10 3 0 2.23 XBiotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 290.70%. XBiotech has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Given CymaBay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CymaBay Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of XBiotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CymaBay Therapeutics and XBiotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 12.23 -$72.55 million ($1.26) -1.41 XBiotech N/A N/A -$21.14 million ($0.59) -23.85

XBiotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CymaBay Therapeutics. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CymaBay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats XBiotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982, a selective orally-active G protein-coupled receptor agonist that interacts with bioactive lipids known to stimulate glucose-dependent insulin secretion for the treatment of gut/liver disease. Its preclinical stage product candidate is CB-001, a G protein-coupled receptor for omega-3 fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid for the treatment of gut/liver disease. It has development and licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comrprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection and influenza diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

